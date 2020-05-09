It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jamieson (Jamie) Lyle Asher in Hamilton on May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 44.He will be forever loved by his parents Lynda and Terry Asher, sister Laura Noble and her husband Steve and his precious nephew Matthew and niece Carly.Uncle Jay was a big part of Matthew and Carly's lives, always making sure they had the latest Nintendo games and princess characters.Jamie will be sadly missed by everyone including all his aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends.Growing up in Burlington, Jamie made life long friends that were very important to him.We will miss his great sense of humour, especially at our family gatherings.May you Rest In Peace Jay until we meet again.A celebration of Jamie's life will be held a later date.If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.



