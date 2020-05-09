Jamieson L. Asher
1975 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jamieson (Jamie) Lyle Asher in Hamilton on May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 44.He will be forever loved by his parents Lynda and Terry Asher, sister Laura Noble and her husband Steve and his precious nephew Matthew and niece Carly.Uncle Jay was a big part of Matthew and Carly's lives, always making sure they had the latest Nintendo games and princess characters.Jamie will be sadly missed by everyone including all his aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends.Growing up in Burlington, Jamie made life long friends that were very important to him.We will miss his great sense of humour, especially at our family gatherings.May you Rest In Peace Jay until we meet again.A celebration of Jamie's life will be held a later date.If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to you and your family Terry.
Frances Peter
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
To the Asher family, my deepest condolences.
Ladi
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lisa
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
It was a pleasure working with you and your squad back in the day, brother Rest easy, Jamie. My thoughts are with your family, Custom and Sean.
Dangerous Steele
Coworker
