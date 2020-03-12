Home

Jan (John) Koblik

It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Jan (John) on March 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his wife, best friend and soulmate Anne (2016) married for 64 years. Adored father to Gary (Darlene) and Belinda (John). Dearly cherished grandfather to Elicia (Vince), Monica (Jason), Jonathan and Vanessa, Jasmine (Marc), Justin and Cassandra. Loving great-grandfather to Leo, Ollie, Rose, Romeo and Quinton. His extended relatives are in Canada, U.S.A, Germany and Slovakia. Our family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the medical teams at the Juravinski and St. Peter's Hospitals for their efforts and support. We would also like to thank the many professional and com-passionate caregivers and PSWs. John's passion for his entire family was evident in how he always put everyone before himself. The deep love he had for Anne was so special and rare- they were inseparable holding hands until they parted. He will be remembered for his love of family gatherings, music, renovation and building skills, barbequing and making the best schnitzels. He will especially be remembered for his exceptional kind and caring soul. Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa you will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 p.m. Family burial at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020
