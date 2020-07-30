OCZKOWSKI, Jan "John" March 12, 1932 - July 28, 2020 Jan was born in Poland and died peacefully at Queen's Gardens in Hamilton, having been predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Wladyslawa (Waldy 1935-2005). Beloved father of Dr. Wes Oczkowski (Allyn) of Hamilton, Yolanda Oczkowski (Beth) of Gravenhurst, and Barbara Cassidy (Mike) of Ottawa. Jan was the proud and adoring Dziadzio of Simon, Colin, Aidan, Karl, Kelly , Jakob, Jacqueline and Veronica. Pradziadzio to Vivian, Juliet, Eleanor, William, Daphne, and Kazimierz. Jan is predeceased by his brothers Casmir and Jozef of Canada and his sisters Maria, Mila, and Stephania of Poland. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his sister-in-law Mila Koloszvari of Acton. Jan was a survivor of the 1940 deportation of Poles to Siberian slave labour camps, after which he and his birth family were able to reunite post WWII. This experience instilled a sense of resilience and hope and inspired him to seek a better life for his children in the west. Jan and Waldy immigrated to Canada in 1961 sacrificing their own well established careers and comforts in order to provide their children with all the opportunities of a Canadian upbringing. Jan was the most devoted and self-sacrificing father; he loved his children and grandchildren and there was nothing he would not do for them. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, cheerful disposition and perpetual smile. He loved music, especially polka music and was an accomplished accordionist; in his youth he also loved to play the trumpet and drums. Jan was an avid gardener - he could get a stick to grow a flower. He was a 'jack of all trades', repairing cars, doing stonework, or constructing windows; all while working 2 jobs in order to provide for his family. Jan became a beloved and long term employee of General Motors where he was fondly known as Johnny O. Special thanks to the devoted and caring staff at Queen's Gardens who created an environment of joy and comfort for Jan over these past few years. Jan will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched. A private family service will be held at a later date. If you wish, donations may be made to the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation in his memory. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com