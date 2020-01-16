|
It is with profound sadness, the family announces the sudden passing of Jan on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Olga. Devoted Father of Matthew and Andrew, and Godfather of Charles. Cherished son-in-law of Claudia and Delfina and brother-in-law, Remo. Special nephew of Sue (late Tony) of Utica Michigan and Jack (late Hetty) of Brantford. Will be remembered by cousins, Antonio (Evita), Joe (Laura), Jim (Karen), Ed (Kelly), Brenda & Debbie and so many special neighbours, co-workers and friends. Jan is predeceased by his mother and father, Gerdina and Jan Sr. as well as brothers, Martin and Gordon. Retired dedicated 38 year employee of ArcelorMittal Dofasco. Jan will be remembered as a skilled tradesman and meticulous craftsman with a strong worth ethic. But, most of all, he will be remembered for selflessly taking care of all family and friends he held dear in his life. Jan's family will receive friends at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Vigil prayers 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Winona, on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment at Our Lady of Angels to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan's memory can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or a . Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca We'll love you forever Jan and will remember you always until we meet again.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020