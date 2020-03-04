|
Peacefully passed away in the arms of his Heavenly Father surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in his 87th year. Born September 12, 1933 in Leeuwarden Friesland Netherlands. Loving husband and best friend to Jane (deJonge) for 59 years. Loving father to Jeannie, Benita (Mike), Wayne (Carrie), Richard (Rose), Gloria (Pat) and Jeff (Melissa). Opa to 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. We'll miss those big hugs and unconditional love and support. Pre-deceased by his siblings Mary, Tieje (Hank), Bert and William (Mary). Survived by his siblings Harm (Helen), Lewis (Carol), Mark, Griet (Thevis). Also survived by his brothers and sisters in-law, Bernie (Pat), Ena (George), Harm and Henry (Cathy). John retired from the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. John was actively involved with Stoney Creek Christian Fellowship for many years and will be dearly missed. Dad was always there to lend a helping hand. Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek, from 1-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. Funeral service to take place on Monday March 9, 2020 at 11 A.M., in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens - 1895 Main Street West Hamilton, ON. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre and St. Peters Hospital for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre or St. Peter's Hospital. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020