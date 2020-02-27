|
Suddenly on February 19, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved father of Bryan Van Der Velde, Nancy Millar (Scott), Christina Dicker (Scott), and Debi Abbott (Dwayne). Dear grandpa to Brett (Jordan), Samantha (Abdul), Alexandra (Andrew), Julia, Natalie, Bryan Jr., and Joseph. Great Grandpa to Banner and Clarke. John will be dearly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Stoney Creek. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020