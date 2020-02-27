Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jan VanDer Velde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan "John" VanDer Velde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jan "John" VanDer Velde Obituary
Suddenly on February 19, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved father of Bryan Van Der Velde, Nancy Millar (Scott), Christina Dicker (Scott), and Debi Abbott (Dwayne). Dear grandpa to Brett (Jordan), Samantha (Abdul), Alexandra (Andrew), Julia, Natalie, Bryan Jr., and Joseph. Great Grandpa to Banner and Clarke. John will be dearly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Stoney Creek. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -