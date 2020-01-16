Home

Jane (Jantje Sjoukje) De Vries

Peacefully, the Lord took to Himself, Jane, at Shalom Manor on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Klaas, in 2005. Jane is lovingly remembered by several nieces and nephews, especially Sjoerd and Minke in the Netherlands. She is predeceased by two younger brothers and one younger sister. Resting at M.A. CLARK & SONS FUNERAL HOME (567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton) on Friday, January 17th from 6:00-8:00 p.m., with cremation to follow. A memorial service will be held at FIRST HAMILTON CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH (181 Charlton Avenue West, Hamilton) on Thursday, January 23rd at 11:00 a.m. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Shalom Manor- Sunrise Court, for your kindness, patience and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shalom Manor, 12 Bartlett Avenue, Grimsby L3M 4N5 would be appreciated. John 3 Verse 16
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020
