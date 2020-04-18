Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved Jane 'Jean' Hogg Duff (nee Robb). She passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in her 83rd year at St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre in Brantford, Ontario. Born on March 17, 1937 in Cowdenbeath, Kingdom of Fife, Scotland. She was predeceased by her spouse William Duff. She was a mother to Lisa Gregory (Glenn), and Steven Duff (Sonya); affectionately known as 'Granny' to Marissa, Caillie, Trinity and Nolan and a sister to Charles 'Chic' Robb (Bridget). We cannot talk about Granny without including Jean Murphy. Two truer friends were never known. They met when Granny immigrated to Canada and have been dearest friends ever since. She was always on the go. One of her truest passions later in life was dancing alongside the ladies in the Gael Force Dancers (Hamilton) and the Grand River Cloggers (Brantford). A special thank you to Tina Curtis for her compassion and support in dancing and in life, especially over the past few months. Keeping with the times, we will be having a private family service. Online obituary and condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
