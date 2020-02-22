Home

Jane Elizabeth (Carew) DEVINE

Jane Elizabeth (Carew) DEVINE Obituary
Jane Devine, 68, of Burlington Ontario, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Jane was the daughter of Maude Alice Newton Carew and Arthur Bernard Carew. A beloved wife of over 50 years to David Devine, Jane was mother to Jason (Tracy Devine) and Melissa Devine; loving nana to her two grandsons, Cole and Roen Devine; cherished sister to Sally Tupper (Peter Tupper) and aunt of Renaye and James Budd [Elaine Budd]. Jane will be forever remembered as a loyal, kind-hearted woman who was loved by many, gave award winning hugs and filled the room with light. As per Jane's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of a Celebration of Jane's Life at 1 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
