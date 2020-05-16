Jane Elizabeth DOLSON
Our Jane Bird passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Chelmsford On on May 7. Wife of Roland Miron. Daughter of the late Dr. Ernie and Mrs. June Dolson. Sister of Catherine Easson (Murray ) and Leslie MacPherson ( Paul ). Aunt to Meredith Easson, Brian Easson (Julie ),Kendra and Ellen MacPherson. Great aunt to Leigha and Aubrey Easson. Step mother to Roland Miron Jr (Carol ) and Sean Miron ( Dana ). Grandma to Ethan,Robin and London. Cremation has taken place. Private family service at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
