Jane Helen (Dagg) LONGMATE
Our hearts, though broken, are fuller because we loved her. Our beloved Jane passed peacefully on October 4, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Wife and best friend of David, sister of Phil (Brenda), Diana (Keith), Jesse (Sherry) and sister in law of Chuck (Hilda May), Betty and Sue. Adored Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Whether as a partner, a sister, an aunt or a friend, she was a sensitive, loving, calm and accepting force in our lives which leaves us all feeling a little lost with her sudden departure. She approached every adventure with unbridled enthusiasm, a contagious sense of humour and her unwavering glass-half full view. She loved with her entire generous yet tender heart and made everyone who crossed her path feel valued. She was a passionate cheerleader and a proponent of kindness which she demonstrated regularly through her actions and words. Seventy years does not feel like nearly long enough. During her time on earth she was the best wife and partner to David and together they had many adventures. Before retiring Jane was a teacher with HWDSB for over 32 years where she inspired and cared for her students and where many colleagues became lifelong friends. She canoed the lakes of Algonquin Park and she skied the hills of Mont Tremblant. She looked forward to golf season at Chippewa and treasured making and sharing music with her singing group, "Fourwarned". She valued and loved her "gang" of friends and we know her presence will be terribly missed by many. We will remember her smiling eyes and her beautiful laugh but most of all we will all remember how she made each and every one of us feel. In remembrance and as a tribute to our Jane, we would ask that you consider a kindness you experienced at her hand and pay it forward. If you are going to hug someone, do it from the heart and make them feel loved. Jane's amazing hugs will be remembered forever. A heartfelt thank you to Joseph Brant ICU doctors and nurses. You cared for her family as well as for her.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
