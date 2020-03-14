Home

Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Jane Louise Gushul Obituary
Passed away suddenly at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Jennifer, Julie (Anthony), Cheryl Poot (Gary), Kendra Coats (Mike Newman). Cherished Aunt of Kerri Nowacki (John). Proud Nana of Avery, Kingston, Tryston, Michaela (Bradley), Emily (Colin), Quinn (Kim), Nolan, Carter and Lily. Special lifelong friend of Ken Clewer (Susan d. 1998). Jane will be remembered for her love of family, the cottage, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of Jane to the ALS Society of Canada would sincerely be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -