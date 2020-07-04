Jane Malgo born June 6, 1949, passed away in the late evening of June 28, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital. She grew up in Winona with her mother (Lola), father (Camron who passed when Jane was five), sister Merrie and late sister Anne. Jane became a nurse and worked at St. Joseph's and McMaster Hospitals. She married her best friend John Malgo on July 26, 1969, and enjoyed over 50 wonderful years of marriage together. She has two sons John and Stephan who she said, "has been the most rewarding and pleasurable part of my life." Jane was very happy to see them get married to her daughter-in-laws Rebecca and Marinela whom she loved very much. Family was very important to her. She would always say, "remember to tell the people you love that you love them, you can never tell them to many times." Jane was a very proud Canadian and always tried to do her part. She took her grandchildren, Katarina, John and Alexandra, to Ottawa to instil some of the pride she had for Canada to them. She loved to travel, read, do crosswords, and be on her iPad FaceTiming her grandchildren. Jane was very tech-savvy for her age and generation. Jane was a loving, caring, and kind woman. She volunteered for the Heart and Lung Association, Nelles Manor, and the Red Hats Society. Janes faith was very important to her and she was an active member of Grimsby's St. Andrews Anglican Church. She could always be counted on to lead a hand when needed. Jane wrote her grandchildren a book called "Grammey's Words of Wisdom," she ended it with a quote from Winnie the Pooh, "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." And we will do just that, you will forever be in our hearts. A funeral will be be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday July 7th 2020, at Grimsby's St. Andrews Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canada Blood Services would be greatly appreciated.



