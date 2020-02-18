|
Entered into rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Regina Gardens Long Term Care in Hamilton, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Allan Murray for 53 years, (2013). Loving mother of Bill (Carol) and Ian (Janet). Dear grandmother to Aaron, Taylor, Nicole, Tyler, Marcus, Mitchell and Jillian. Brother to James Newman (Wendy). Predeceased by her brother-in-laws, Donald and Robert Murray and survived by her sister-in-law Linda. Jane was a dedicated educator for many years and had a passion for teaching the children, she also enjoyed curling, golfing and lawn bowling and she especially loved the social aspects that accompanied these activities. Special thank you to the staff of RVilla in Caledonia and to the Doctors and staff at Regina Gardens LTC. Visitation will be held in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL , Caledonia on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. The service will take place in the Grace United Church, Caledonia, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Donations to the or to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020