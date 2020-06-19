Jane "Jean" (Carnie) OJERO
On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Jean went to be with her beloved husband Archie at the age of 81. Predeceased by her parents Peggy and Alec, sister Anna and brother-in-law George. She leaves behind her loving and dear niece Susan Cameron (Dean), great-niece Lindsay, and great nephew Eric. Jean will always be lovingly remembered by the Ojero family, Carlos, Olga (Doug), Archie (Karen), Oscar (Sheri), Javier (Tina) and Tamara along with 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and relatives and friends in Canada, Scotland, Spain and Italy. The family wishes to thank the team at the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Clinic for the wonderful care that was given to Jean. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Private family service will follow. Please visit the Markey-Dermody Facebook page to live stream the service at 1:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. "Do not weep, Be happy for me."


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
