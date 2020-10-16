1/
Jane SOBOLEWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed at Delmanor Retirement Home in Oakville, on October 14, 2020, in her 91st year. Dear sister of Chester, Lottie, Aniela, Roma and the late Stanley. Jane will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Due to room capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. Guests will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance at the funeral home, the church and cemetery. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Association would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved