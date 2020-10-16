Jane SOBOLEWSKI

Peacefully passed at Delmanor Retirement Home in Oakville, on October 14, 2020, in her 91st year. Dear sister of Chester, Lottie, Aniela, Roma and the late Stanley. Jane will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Due to room capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. Guests will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance at the funeral home, the church and cemetery. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Association would be appreciated by the family.