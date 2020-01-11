|
It is with saddened hearts that we announce that Jean passed away peacefully just shy of her 102nd birthday on Monday, January 6, 2020. Jean was born on January 15, 1918 in Glasgow, Scotland and came to Canada when she was two years old. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Arnold (1987), her parents Mary and Jauk (John) and her siblings Mary, Tom, George, Marion and Norma. She will be dearly missed by her children, Diane Thompson and husband Chuck (deceased), Janice Young and husband Stuart, Cameron Greenough and wife Rachelle, Mary Jane Glover and husband Paul Dickie and Debbie Cowman and husband Keith. Loved by her grandchildren Kevin (deceased), Jeannie, Will, Wendy, Dale, Todd, Alycia and Jordan and five great-grandchildren Grace, Sage, Eli, Finn and Walker. Jean spent most of her married life in Stoney Creek and was an active member of the Stoney Creek United Church, including Treasurer of the U.C.W. for over 40 years and a member of the church choir. She participated in many fundraising activities in support of the church. She also volunteered at Wesley Urban Ministries, as well as many blood donor clinics with the Red Cross. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff and physicians of the Palliative Care Program at St. Peter's Hospital, the Hamilton General Hospital and to her many friends at The Carlisle Retirement Residence. Family and friends will be received at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the funeral service which will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stoney Creek United Church or a would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolences may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca Our sweet mother was "the tie that binds".
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020