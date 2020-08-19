It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on August 17, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in her 91st year. Wife of the late George (2015). Mother of Nikola, Ann, Dave (Rita), and Margaret (Steve). Loving Baba to the light of her life, her grandson Andrew. She is survived by her sister Eve (Australia), her sister Margaret (England) and many nieces and nephews in Canada and abroad. A private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to donate@saltyanimalrescue.com via e-transfer or PayPal would be appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com
Gone but never forgotten