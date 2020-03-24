|
|
We sadly announce Bette's passing at St Peter's Hospital Hamilton in her 97th year. Predeceased by three sisters and one brother. She was the proud mother of Phil (Bev), Gord (Patricia), Jan (Frank) and Rob (Susan). There were 13 lucky grandchildren: Jonathan, Michael P., Bradley (predeceased), Justin, Krista, Michael G., Eric, Wolfgang, Frank, Kyle, Tiffany, Ryan, Kayla; special grandmother to Christine, Suzanne, Cheri and Stephanie. Also nine great-grandchildren Lucas, Quinn, Liam, Ethan, Cooper, Frank, Emma, Octavia and Charles. Bette ran Ancaster Information Centre for a number of years when it was started. She volunteered for years at the Rygiel Home for children with special needs and loved working with the kids. She was a 60 year member of Ryerson United Church and a member of the United Church Women for over 50 years. She also worked for some time at Bennett's Art Gallery and enjoyed assisting people. Bette lived on Evergreen Avenue in Ancaster for almost 60 years and will be missed by her neighbours. Bette did massive genealogical research on her Langford side of the family for decades and co-authored a major book of 450 pages entitled "Langford, Westman and Related Families". This book became well known in genealogy circles, she was always being contacted by people world wide looking for information and she never said no to helping them get answers. Special thanks to Dr. "Alex" and her team at Juravinski Hospital and to Dr. "Bev" and her team at St Peter's Hospital; Also special thanks to the staff at Meadowlands Retirement Home, especially to her dear friend Terri. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020