Passed peacefully of natural causes, at Grey Gables Nursing Home, Markdale on Friday April 17, 2020. Janet, formerly of Burlington, ON was in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Clayton Smith. Loving mother of Jane Wakelin of Elliot Lake, Robert Ian(Katherine) of Flesherton, ON and Nancy Smith of White Rock, BC. Adoring grandmother to many grandchildren. Predeceased by her dear sister Betty Horning. Loving aunt to Fran Lloyd. At the appropriate time, Janet will be laid to rest in the Laing family plot at Grove Cemetery, Dundas. Memorial contributions to the Grey Gables Activity Fund(donations can be made by cheque made out to the Fund, mailed to Box 130, Flesherton, ONT N0C1E0) would be gratefully appreciated. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the wonderful staff at Grey Gables Nursing home. Their care and kindness meant the world to us. Online condolences at www.fawcettfunerahome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020
