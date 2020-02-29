|
|
Passed away peacefully at Billings Court Manor, on February 20, 2020, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Earl (1999). Beloved mother of Sandra (John Gray) and Robert. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Kaitlin and Jordan (Laura). Jean will be missed by her sister Jan Wyllie. Predeceased by her siblings, Robert, Donna Wagner, and Marion Wyllie. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020