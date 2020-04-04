|
|
It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Janet Margaret Wilson on April 2, 2020. Janet was a lifelong learner and educator. She was never happier than when she was teaching children or helping them in any way that she could. She was always interested in other people. Janet loved to travel. She often combined travel and education. There are few places on this world she did not visit. Janet will be missed by family and friends. She is survived by her brother Jim, sister-in-law Mercedes, and her nieces Katie and Sarah. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020