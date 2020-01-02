|
|
Peacefully at Grandview Lodge, Dunnville on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in her 92nd year. Daughter of the late John (1974) and Margaret (nee Sidway) (1984). Dear sister of Jack and Pat Glaves of Dunnville. Beloved aunt of Tom and Patty Glaves, Jamie Glaves, Jackie and Alec Cowan and Jeff and Jennifer Glaves and several great nieces and nephews. Marie will be missed by cousins Bob and Linda Sidway, Roberta Vardy, Keith and Bernice Wright and Gordon Paisley. Marie was involved with Music all of her life. She taught many people to play piano, served as the Dunnville Lions Club Piano Player for many years, was a member of the Port Colborne Operatic Society and the Inman Road Women's Institute and served faithfully as the Choir Director at Grace United Church. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. The funeral service for Marie will be held at Grace United Church, 301 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am. Interment Zion Cemetery, Wainfleet. If desired, donations to the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation, Grace United Church Restoration Fund or the would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Grandview Lodge for the wonderful care provided to Marie. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca