1/
Janet Maxine (née McBay) BABINETZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully with her sons at her side, at her residence in Burlington, Ontario on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Jan is survived by her sons T.J. and Kari and his wife Ardra, and her sister Marilyn Topp and brother Gary McBay. Predeceased by husband James W.A. Babinetz, brother Rick McBay and "grand-dogger" Rihga. Jan was a retired teacher with the Halton District School Board. Service will be via Zoom on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Contact Janbabinetzcelebration@gmail.com for details. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved