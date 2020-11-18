Passed away suddenly in the Hamilton General Hospital on November 16th at the age of 67. Dearly beloved wife of William for 42 years. Cherished daughter of Richard (deceased) and Barbara Maxwell. Precious sister of John and Vicki Maxwell. She is be missed by her dearly loved Aunt Joan Gaudett and also remembered by her cousins Scott (Jane), Elizabeth (Neil), brothers in-law Chris, Rob, Karl, Patrick (deceased) and sisters in-law Brenda and Kathy. Due to Covid-19 and in keeping with Janet's wish that everyone be safe, there will be no visitation or funeral service. For those who wish, a memorial donation to McNally House Hospice, 148 Central Ave., Grimsby, ON L3M 4Z3 in Janet's name would be appreciated as she was very grateful for the great care her father received every day he was there.