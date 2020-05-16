Peacefully at Grace Villa Nursing Home on May 12, 2020, in her 87th year. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years Bob Bishop. Loving Mother to Kathy Beach (Jim) and Kevin (Susan). Cherished Nannie (family debate Nanny) to Laura Detelder (Jay), Adam Bishop (Deanna), and Kristine Perron (Cory). Great-Nannie to Kyle, Vienna, Zeelen, Rheo, Cohen, and her name sake Elliana Norma who was born on the same day as her passing. Norma was welcomed into heaven by her loving parents (Nan and Pup) and siblings. A special thanks to the staff at Grace Villa and a heartfelt thank you to Emma Jackson for being with her during her final moments. On May 14th a small private family service took place and cremation is to follow.