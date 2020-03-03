Home

Janie KOBYLANSKI

Janie KOBYLANSKI In Memoriam
As her birthday approaches, we fondly remember Janie Kobylanski, the loving wife of Pete who predeceased her. She is deeply missed by her sons Bob and Nick, her daughter-in-law Ela, her adoring granddaughter Emily, her brother Wayne Balardo and his family, Teresa, Olivia, Graham, and Melissa, her dear friend Val Patterson and the many members of the Kobylanski family including Jeanie, Steven, Zoe, Jon, Brennen, Delaney, Susie, and Annie. Our lives have been made better by her.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020
