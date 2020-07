Janina Lidia Karski, the most beloved mom of Peter and Monica, and a devoted wife to Peter, passed away in the early morning of July 3rd. She was so loved by everyone. There will be no funeral service at this time due to Covid. We would like to wait until it is safe for anyone who wishes to pay their final respects to be able to do so. Another announcement will be made when that time comes. Thank you for all of your prayers and thoughts.



