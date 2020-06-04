Janina "Nina" (Meyer) Ormerod
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nina Ormerod, of Stoney Creek. She passed peacefully, with family by her side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 57. Cherished daughter of Cesira and the late Paul Meyer (2019). Loving and devoted mother of Amanda and Tanya. Dear sister of Silvia Meyer-Wilkinson (Wayne), Patricia Meyer-Vroegh (Martin) and Paul Meyer Jr. (Celia). She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A special thanks to the caring staff of Juravinski's C3, as well as all of the heathcare staff who assisted in her care throughout the past two years at HHS. Cremation will take place, followed by a Private Memorial Gathering at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke or the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved