It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nina Ormerod, of Stoney Creek. She passed peacefully, with family by her side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 57. Cherished daughter of Cesira and the late Paul Meyer (2019). Loving and devoted mother of Amanda and Tanya. Dear sister of Silvia Meyer-Wilkinson (Wayne), Patricia Meyer-Vroegh (Martin) and Paul Meyer Jr. (Celia). She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A special thanks to the caring staff of Juravinski's C3, as well as all of the heathcare staff who assisted in her care throughout the past two years at HHS. Cremation will take place, followed by a Private Memorial Gathering at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke or the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 4, 2020.