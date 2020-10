Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on October 23, 2020 at the age of 70. Janis was predeceased by husbands Robert Smith and Michael Zablotny, parents Donald and Gloria MacDougall and brother Peter MacDougall. Survived by sister-in-law Shirley MacDougall. Janis will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place at Woodland Cemetery.



