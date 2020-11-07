1/2
Janko John ZHIVKO
1931-12-12 - 2020-11-04
Passed away suddenly at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 89th year. Loving husband of Irena of 57 years. Cherished father of Richard (Jody) and doting "Grampy" of Arielle. Predeceased by five adoring sisters, two brothers and survived by his sister Alenka. Will be sadly missed by his family in Slovenia. John was a longtime worker at Dofasco. He enjoyed spending time at the family cottage. He was dearly devoted to his family and will be missed by everyone that knew him. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. A private family service will take place on Sunday, November 8 and will be by invitation only. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
