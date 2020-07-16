Janko Kasunic

June 17, 1943 - July 13, 2020 Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 77. He will be deeply missed by his wife Anna (Nee Muller), his sons Mike (Joanne), John (Ranhee) Eric (Kim) and William (Hae Wook), his grandchildren Natasha, Jasper, Jamie, Mabel, Yuna, Lief, Jude and Max, brother Joseph (Adriana), and brother and sisters in law, Gre, Peter, Trees, Benard, and Renier, as well as many nieces and nephews. Janko was born in Croatia and made his way to Canada in 1966 where he met his wife Ann and they were married in 1969. Janko was a hard-working auto mechanic and was the proud owner of John's Texaco and Nebo Auto Centre. He retired to a life of fishing and relaxing in 2007. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Ave, Grimsby, on Friday July 17, 2020 at 10 am. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Diabetes Association of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com