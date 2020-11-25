Passed away surrounded by her loving family, into the arms of Jesus, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Ebele (predeceased Eb 2016). Loved mother of Joanne Andriet (Ronald), Dorothy Menicanin (Mark), Ronald Bergsma (Linda), Richard Bergsma (Hanneke) and Elizabeth Godwaldt (Robert). Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Missed by many family members in Holland and New Zealand. Special Thanks to everyone at WLM Hospital in Grimsby for all their loving care. The family also thanks Shalom Manor for their wonderful care of our dear mother. She volunteered at Shalom for many, many years and has been a resident there for the last 4 years. Cremation will take place. A private family service will be held at the grave site. If desired, cards and donations can be sent to Shalom Manor - Gardens, 12 Bartlett Ave, #405, Grimsby On L3M 0A2



