On February 28, 2020, the Lord, at His appointed time, took to Himself Janna "Diny" Reitsma in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husband Sidney in 2001. Dear sister of †Anita Rhebergen, †Johanna and †Holger Larsen, †Berend and Sina Rhebergen, †Gerrie and †Bart Boschman, Gerald and Frances Rhebergen, †John and Mary (Smit) Rhebergen, Dina and †Bill Hesselink, †George and Grace Rhebergen, †Engbert and †Ina Rhebergen, †Henry and Lenie Rhebergen, Elly and Ralph Hoftyzer, Bert Rhebergen, John and Rita Rhebergen, Tine and Harry Houtman, and Peter and Cathy Rhebergen. Special Aunt of Jackie Hesselink (†Henry), Peter and Jane Hesselink, Sid and Jane Adema, Bob and Lynda Hesselink, Sharlene Hesselink (†Mike), Mary-Anne Hesselink, and Neil and Annemarie Houtman. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, and lovingly remembered by the Reitsma family. Visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 181 Charlton Ave W., Hamilton, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment at Garden Lane Cemetery. If desired, donations made to World Renew or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020