More Obituaries for Jannetje MEIJAARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jannetje (Jenny) MEIJAARD

Jannetje (Jenny) MEIJAARD Obituary
The Lord took to Himself Jenny Meijaard at Shalom Manor, Grimsby on January 22, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband John in 1997. Jenny is lovingly remembered by her children and grandchildren. Beloved mother of Hermina and Jacqueline (1953), Jackie and Theo Haalstra, Ginny Meijaard, John and Jeannette Meijaard (Wendy 1992), Tammy Kemp and Dianne Kiers. She was adored by her 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, she is also predeceased by her grandson Henry. Jenny will be sadly missed by Coba Schoeman, Wayne and Trudy Schoeman, Bill and Jannette Schoeman, Murray and Dina Schoeman and Jake and Shirley Meijaard and Jerry Meijaard. A special thank you to the caring staff at Shalom Manor, Grimsby. Visitation for Jenny will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at MARANATHA FREE REFORMED CHURCH, 1114 Old Mohawk Rd., Ancaster, Ontario from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. The Funeral Service will be held at MARANATHA FREE REFORMED CHURCH on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 am. Burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Word And Deed. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 27, 2020
