ANDERSON, Jarrod We are heart broken to announce the passing of Jarrod at ARCH on October 18, 2020 at the age of 41, after a two year long courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by his mother Patricia and his father Neil. He will be dearly missed by his son Tyson and his brothers Jason (Donna), Justin (June), Jeremy (Heather) and Josh. Special nephew to Paul, Jeanne and Cheryl. Jarrod leaves behind nieces, nephews, many cousins and numerous lifelong friends. We will forever miss his infectious laugh and his ability to make friends no matter where he went. Jarrod was born in Hamilton and grew up in Dundas. He moved to Sault Ste. Marie in 2017 to be closer to the cabin on Gordon Lake, were he spent many hours on the water fishing. A celebration of life will be held in Dundas when Covid restrictions allow. Arrangements entrusted to O'Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 215 St. James St, 705-759-8456.



