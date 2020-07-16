It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Jason Peterson who passed on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He leaves behind, and will be greatly missed by, daughters Mackenzie and Kloee, mom and dad Lucy and Gary, brother Mark (Mellisa) and nieces and nephews Jaydon, Tyler, Madi, Aurora, Marcus, Liam and Mataya. As well as many friends that he considered family. Jason loved life; he was the life and soul of the party and was loyal to everyone he knew, especially his family and friends. Often he would put a smile on everyone's face. Jason enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Due to current Covid - 19 restrictions attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. Cremation has taken place already. When restrictions lighten there will be a celebration of life in Jason's honour. In the meantime if you wish to leave a condolence please do so online at www.baygardensfuneralhome.ca