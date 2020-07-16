1/1
Jason Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Jason Peterson who passed on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He leaves behind, and will be greatly missed by, daughters Mackenzie and Kloee, mom and dad Lucy and Gary, brother Mark (Mellisa) and nieces and nephews Jaydon, Tyler, Madi, Aurora, Marcus, Liam and Mataya. As well as many friends that he considered family. Jason loved life; he was the life and soul of the party and was loyal to everyone he knew, especially his family and friends. Often he would put a smile on everyone's face. Jason enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Due to current Covid - 19 restrictions attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. Cremation has taken place already. When restrictions lighten there will be a celebration of life in Jason's honour. In the meantime if you wish to leave a condolence please do so online at www.baygardensfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved