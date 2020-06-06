Javier Gogorza Sr. July 13 1955-May 25 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, and grandfather, Javier Sr., peace- fully at home in Valencia. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Mercedes Fernandez Gogorza, his dearly loved children Javier (Sarah), and Vanessa (Dario) and his treasured grandchildren Javi, Noah and Mia. Dearest son of Josefina Renedo and the late Vicente Gogorza. Dear brother of Alberto, Mari Paz and Jose Vicente (deceased) and their families. Loving son-in-law of Mercedes Fernandez. As many of you may know, he was fighting an illness for more than 2 years. Although it was brief, his dream of spending time surrounded by his family in Spain was fulfilled. It was only when Mia the third of his grandchildren was born, that he decided to leave us. We want to thank everyone for the affection, support and expressions of sympathy we have received through this difficult time. We have felt your thoughts and prayers and it has given us all strength to endure. He will be eternally present in our hearts. The values he instilled in us have impacted us all and will never be forgotten. His love for his family, staff and friends was immeasurable and it is what he would want us to remember. We love you. Cremation has taken place. He will be interred in Santander, Spain at a later date. If de- sired, in memoriam donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.