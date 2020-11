It is with heavy hearts that Lori, Mandy, Red and Elsie announce the passing of Jay Robinson on November 15, 2020 at the age of 58. Loving husband, father and stepson. Jay Robinson was an amazing, strong, kind and solid friend to many. Taken from us too soon. RIP JAYBIRD (local 721) In keeping with Jay's wishes cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL.