Peacefully passed away at Billings Court Manor, Burlington on Saturday, October 24, 2020, Jay Sanford Keller in his 98th year. Beloved husband to Ilean Keller (nee Connell). Loving father to Ron (Judy), Katherine Anderson and Pat (Anne). Proud grandfather to Kim, Shelley, Ron Jr, Valerie, Heather, Colin, Jay, Bailey, Danielle, Phillip, and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his brothers Bill and Bob, his sister Winnifred Wright, and his son-in-law Ian Anderson. Jay was born in South Dakota, but the family moved to Canada when he was just a year old. Jay was a WWII veteran and served overseas in the Army. He worked for Bell Canada for 43 years and was an executive with Telephone Pioneers. Through the years, Jay enjoyed bowling, working with stained glass, taking the family camping on summer vacations, and weekends at the trailer. Most of all, Jay enjoyed spending time with his family. Private family service will be held with interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens, Burlington.