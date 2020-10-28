1/1
Jay Sanford KELLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at Billings Court Manor, Burlington on Saturday, October 24, 2020, Jay Sanford Keller in his 98th year. Beloved husband to Ilean Keller (nee Connell). Loving father to Ron (Judy), Katherine Anderson and Pat (Anne). Proud grandfather to Kim, Shelley, Ron Jr, Valerie, Heather, Colin, Jay, Bailey, Danielle, Phillip, and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his brothers Bill and Bob, his sister Winnifred Wright, and his son-in-law Ian Anderson. Jay was born in South Dakota, but the family moved to Canada when he was just a year old. Jay was a WWII veteran and served overseas in the Army. He worked for Bell Canada for 43 years and was an executive with Telephone Pioneers. Through the years, Jay enjoyed bowling, working with stained glass, taking the family camping on summer vacations, and weekends at the trailer. Most of all, Jay enjoyed spending time with his family. Private family service will be held with interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens, Burlington. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved