Jean Adele (Ledger) Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feisty, strong and independent throughout her 106 years, she got a kick out of showing those around her how to live life to its fullest. She was the type of person who would turn down roads she'd never been on just to see where they lead. Jean followed her heart, seeking out adventure whether travelling with family, friends or on her own. Her love of the beach and a cool drink meant many happy hours in Wasaga Beach or Cayman. Jean was born in Vancouver but spent her life in Oshawa and Burlington. She was loved immensely by her daughter Sharon (Ed), grandchildren Mike and Kelly (Devon) and great-grand daughters Kailyn and Rhowyn. She was predeceased by her husband Jack and brothers Bill and Jack. She passed peacefully on May 24, of natural causes, surrounded by family. Please have a toast in her honour tonight - she would suggest a Rum and Coke. Thank you to the incredible LaSalle Retirement Community staff for their unwavering care and support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved