Feisty, strong and independent throughout her 106 years, she got a kick out of showing those around her how to live life to its fullest. She was the type of person who would turn down roads she'd never been on just to see where they lead. Jean followed her heart, seeking out adventure whether travelling with family, friends or on her own. Her love of the beach and a cool drink meant many happy hours in Wasaga Beach or Cayman. Jean was born in Vancouver but spent her life in Oshawa and Burlington. She was loved immensely by her daughter Sharon (Ed), grandchildren Mike and Kelly (Devon) and great-grand daughters Kailyn and Rhowyn. She was predeceased by her husband Jack and brothers Bill and Jack. She passed peacefully on May 24, of natural causes, surrounded by family. Please have a toast in her honour tonight - she would suggest a Rum and Coke. Thank you to the incredible LaSalle Retirement Community staff for their unwavering care and support.