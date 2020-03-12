|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our amazing mom, mother in law, grandma and great grandma. Mom married her love Dennis who passed away in 2013 after 60 years of marriage. Together their love for family will forever live in our hearts. They raised three children and welcomed in-law children, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Jean ran an emergency home for young teens, delivered meals on wheels for the elderly. Together they worked and helped everyone in their path. We are thankful for Jean's unwavering compassion, sense of humor and love extended to all of us. Cremation has taken place, Donations to animal rescue of your choice. The Agner - Banfield - families
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020