Jean (nee Gordon) passed away peacefully, after a time of declining health on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Bob (2009) she has now joined him and their youngest son Todd (1996). Jean was predeceased by her 3 brothers. Much loved and missed by her children Robert (Bonnie), Shelley, Scott (Pat), Grant (Roger) and Craig (Debbie). Cherished Grandma of Laina (Nathan), Stephanie (Owen), Sarah (Travis), Robert (Hailey), Heather, Erin (Chad), Kaitlyn (Nathan), Justine, Connor, Cameron and Clayton and Grammy to seven beautiful great-grandchildren and many wonderful lifelong friends. Mom was cherished by her family for her selfless love and compassion and, with Dad, was admired by many business friends and colleagues. Special thanks to the wonderful Visiting Angels and the caring staff of Albright Manor who made her life better these last few years. Cremation has taken place. Given the COVID-19 illness, a service to celebrate Jean's life will be held when it is safe to do so. Mom would want you to take care of one another in these fearful times and to "hug your honey every day...it'll help you stick together." If desired, donations in memory of our Mom to Canadian Hearing Services, West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary or Trinity United Church, Beamsville, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby, 905-945-2755, www.smithsfh.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020