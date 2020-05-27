Jean Elizabeth Arnott
Jean passed away peacefully with her family by her side at The Court at Rushdale Retirement Home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of John Arnott for 64 years. Dear mother of Lynn (Tom) Oldfield and Sharon (Trevor). Loving Granny to Mackenzie. Dear sister-in-law of Margaret Robson and treasured Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Clifford, sisters-in-law Nancy Atkinson, Tilly Reid and Jean Carden, brothers-in-law Patrick Carden, Bob Atkinson, John Reid and James Robson. Jean was a lifelong Presbyterian who volunteered for many charities. She was a wonderful cook, baker and a welcoming host to her large extended family and many friends. We would like to thank the compassionate staff at Rushdale Retirement Home, Dr. Chan and the wonderful caregivers from Nurses Next Door. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. Due to the coronavirus limitations, a private family service will be held and a Public Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Trinity Presbyterian Church "In Memory of Jean Arnott". Funeral Service will be live streamed on Thursday, May 28th at 1 pm (Link will be provided on Funeral Home Website). Please share your memories and photos of Jean at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
