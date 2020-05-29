Jean Elizabeth Murray passed away peacefully May 15, 2020 at the age of 95. Jean is predeceased by her husband Donald R.S. Murray (2008) and son Scott D. Murray (2008). She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Murray of Ottawa and her grandchildren, Elizabeth (James/great-grandchildren Benjamin and Isla), Jessica (Joshua) and Allison (Daniel). She was Aunt to many nieces and nephews; with a special relationship with her niece Jane Muir who was a companion and strong support in her last years. Jean was a lifetime resident of Stoney Creek, with the exception of 30+ years of winters that she and Don spent in Port Charlotte, Florida; where they enjoyed friends, golfing, bridge and lawn bowling; continuing these pastimes with their many friends in Stoney Creek during the summer months. Her family would like to thank the care team of F5 at Juravinski Hospital for their special care of Jean in her final weeks of life. Jean will be interred at Stoney Creek Cemetery at a graveside ceremony in the presence of her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jean's memory to the Stoney Creek United Church https://stoneycreekunited.org/to-donate/ or a charity of your choice. To contact the family please reach out to themurrayfamily2020@gmail.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.