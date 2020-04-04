|
On April 1, 2020 at her residence in Hamilton in her 77th year. Beloved mother of Lisa Boyd (John) and Jeff Millar of Welland. Loving grandma of Katie (John), Tanner, Sydney and Katelyn. Dear sister of Pat Matchett and Jim McArdle. Jean was a retired employee of the Wellington Nursing Home. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to the . On line condolences may be made at cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020