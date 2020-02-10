Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean COAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Gertrud COAT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Gertrud COAT Obituary
Born November 30, 1933, Jean passed away, peacefully, in her sleep in her 86th year on February 7, 2020. Beloved mother to Stephen Coat and Michele Edwards of Bay Roberts, NFLD and Andrew Coat and Lucy Pimental of Brantford, Ont. Beloved grandmother to Jacob and step-grandmother to Jessica and Steve and Kelly and Tiago; great step-grandmother to Adrian, Jordan and Matilda. Cremation and a Private Family Service has taken place. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca " The sorrow of your passing is fleeting, for we have our love for you, our memories of you, and the knowledge that Heaven has it's newest Angel to comfort us."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -