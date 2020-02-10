|
|
Born November 30, 1933, Jean passed away, peacefully, in her sleep in her 86th year on February 7, 2020. Beloved mother to Stephen Coat and Michele Edwards of Bay Roberts, NFLD and Andrew Coat and Lucy Pimental of Brantford, Ont. Beloved grandmother to Jacob and step-grandmother to Jessica and Steve and Kelly and Tiago; great step-grandmother to Adrian, Jordan and Matilda. Cremation and a Private Family Service has taken place. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca " The sorrow of your passing is fleeting, for we have our love for you, our memories of you, and the knowledge that Heaven has it's newest Angel to comfort us."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020