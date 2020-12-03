September 10, 1944 - December 1, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Jean put up a courageous fight for over seven years against Lewy Body Dementia. She remained at home in the care of her husband of 56 years, Terry Kindy. She leaves behind her loving husband, Terry and her children David (Davina) and Dean, grandchildren Cameron (Rebecca), Cayla and Chaniece; sister Beth (Danny) Butler; brothers Bill (Marie) Sickle and Jim (Donna) Sickle, and Terry's sisters June (Allen) Heuston and Sharon (Malcolm) Rigby, and sister-in-law Heather Kindy. Jean is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and many other family members. She is predeceased by her parents George and Isabel Sickle and Terry's brother Paul Kindy. Those who knew Jean appreciated her sense of humour and willingness to open her home for meals and travellers. She invested in her faith community because of her relationship with Christ. She faithfully supported the church community with her time, her money and her sharing of herself. While she knew there were things she could not do, she did do the things she could with all her heart, mind, soul and strength. Following Christ's example she did her best to love her neighbour as she would herself. But sharing music was one of her most favourite things. Whether singing in trios or choir she was most comfortable sharing her faith in Jesus through song. The family wishes to express thanks for all the care provided by LHIN (CCAC), PSWs so many but we appreciate each one of you. We also wish to acknowledge the special care by CBI Nursing and the loving care the home care provided. We are touched by the care and professionalism that Doctors Shirley and Phil Drijber displayed. A very special thanks to Ruth who was with Jean from the onset of this terrible disease as a dear friend. A public visitation will be held at the Hyde & Mott Funeral Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes, 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Friday, December 4th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. The family will be holding a private funeral service on Saturday followed by interment at Selkirk Union Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers donations to the Church of Christ, Christian Chapel, Selkirk - Mission Fund. Masks or facial coverings are required. www.rhbanderson.com