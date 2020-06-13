Jean Isabel McNabb
1920-10-21 - 2020-06-08
Mother was a character. Born the youngest of nine children to Angus and Etta May Hilchie in Pope's Harbour, Nova Scotia, she was the last of her siblings to pass away. Mom joined the army during the 2nd world war after losing her brother Ralph in a training accident in Lake Erie when his plane went down. She felt she should stand in for him. Three other brothers also served. She was musical and was involved in military shows to cheer the troops and those at home with loved ones abroad. Many of their shows were broadcast coast to coast. Evenings she often played her harmonica in the kitchen and sometimes her Hawaiian guitar. Living in her own house until she was 98, she was still shoveling her sidewalk and mowing her lawn until her mid nineties. She was never quite sure that her adult children would be able to do those jobs quite right - not that she was critical! She spent the last year living in Aberdeen Gardens where the staff took excellent care of her even though she pretty much wanted to be entertained or fed constantly and in spite of the fact that she wasn't too shy to let everyone know when she as bored. (This was pretty much any time she wasn't sleeping, eating or singing along to someone singing/playing the old songs). Her last days were spent at Emmanuel House, where she was treated with such care, kindness, and tenderness by the staff there that her family will be eternally grateful. A wonderful cook, baker, and gardener, she will be missed by her children Donna McNabb (David Stewart), John McNabb (Michele), Ken McNabb (Jessica), and Mike McNabb (Susan), Catherine McNabb (deceased). Also missing her will be her 11 grandchildren, the Farr/McNabb family, numerous nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

